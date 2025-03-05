Energy Transition Minerals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Greenland Minerals Limited ( (AU:ETM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd announced the quotation of 1,600,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective February 28, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and capitalize on the growing demand for minerals crucial to energy transition, potentially impacting its operational capacity and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Greenland Minerals Limited

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on the development and production of minerals essential for energy transition technologies.

YTD Price Performance: 70.0%

Average Trading Volume: 425,059

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $64.61M

See more insights into ETM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.