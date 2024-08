Greenland Minerals Limited (AU:ETM) has released an update.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd has announced the cessation of 720,000 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditional terms as of August 19, 2024. The performance rights lapsed because the necessary conditions were not met. This corporate update is pertinent for investors tracking the company’s stock and its executive compensation policies.

For further insights into AU:ETM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.