Energy Resources Director’s Share Holdings Update

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. has reported a change in the holdings of director Alfred Grigg, involving the acquisition and vesting of Rio Tinto Limited shares and matching share rights under employee share plans, with no cash consideration for the newly vested shares. The transactions resulted in Grigg’s indirect interest increasing by 14 shares and 11 matching rights, with a slight decrease in his conditional rights. The financial community may find interest in these executive movements as indicators of confidence and long-term commitment to the company.

