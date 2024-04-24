Energy Resources Director Adjusts Shareholdings

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Brad Welsh, a director at Energy Resources of Australia Ltd., has recently updated his holdings in the company. He acquired additional Rio Tinto Limited shares and matching share rights through the Rio Tinto Global Employee Share Plan and the company’s Equity Incentive Program, with some shares issued in lieu of dividends. The transactions included the vesting of share rights and purchase of shares with no cash consideration for rights issued.

