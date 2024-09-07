Energy Metals Ltd Reports High-Grade Uranium Finds

Energy Metals Ltd (AU:EME) has released an update.

Energy Metals Ltd has reissued an announcement after initially omitting detailed mineral resource estimates required under the JORC Code, now including a comprehensive breakdown of resource categories. Recent drilling at the Bigrlyi site has uncovered multiple zones of high-grade uranium, with standout results from drillholes showing significant concentrations and the potential for resource expansion as drilling continues.

