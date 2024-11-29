Energy International Investments Sees Profit Rise Amid Challenges

Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd (HK:0353) has released an update.

Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd reported a profit increase for the first half of 2024, with profits from continuing operations rising to HK$36.66 million compared to HK$33.26 million in the previous year. Despite a decrease in revenue, the company’s gross profit remained strong, bolstered by interest revenue and a share of results from associates. This performance reflects the company’s resilience in navigating financial challenges.

