Energy International Investments Announces Relocation of Hong Kong Office

Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0353) ) has issued an announcement.

Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd has announced a change in its head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from July 21, 2025. This relocation to Shui On Centre in Wanchai reflects the company’s strategic operational adjustments, potentially impacting its logistical operations and stakeholder interactions in the region.

More about Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd

Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the energy sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on investments in energy-related projects and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 1,130,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$410.6M

