Energean (GB:ENOG) has released an update.

Energean PLC announced a second-quarter dividend for 2024 at 30 US cents per share, with key dates including an ex-dividend date of September 19th for LSE and September 22nd for TASE, and a payment date set for September 30th. Shareholders should note these dates for their records and potential trading strategies.

For further insights into GB:ENOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.