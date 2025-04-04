Energean Announces Vesting and Release of Dividend Equivalent Shares

The latest announcement is out from Energean ( (GB:ENOG) ).

Energean plc announced the vesting and release of dividend equivalent shares under its Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) for the periods 2020-2022 and 2022-2024. This includes the release of shares related to the interim dividend announced in February 2025. The transactions involve key executives, including the CEO and CFO, who have sold shares to cover tax liabilities. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align executive compensation with shareholder interests and manage financial obligations.

Energean plc operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company is known for its operations in the Mediterranean region, particularly in Israel, Greece, and Egypt, and it aims to deliver sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -16.99%

Average Trading Volume: 359,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.56B

