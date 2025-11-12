ENEOS Holdings Revises FY2025 Financial Forecast Amid Market Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ENEOS Holdings ( (JP:5020) ) has issued an update.

ENEOS Holdings has revised its consolidated financial forecast for fiscal year 2025, citing changes in crude oil prices and currency exchange rates. The company anticipates a decrease in operating profit due to inventory valuation losses, but expects an increase in operating profit excluding these factors, driven by improved margins in various business segments.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5020) stock is a Hold with a Yen971.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ENEOS Holdings stock, see the JP:5020 Stock Forecast page.

More about ENEOS Holdings

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on petroleum products, oil and natural gas exploration and production, high-performance materials, electricity, and renewable energy. The company is a major player in the Japanese market and is listed on the TSE Prime Market and NSE Premier Market.

Average Trading Volume: 9,216,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2635.2B

