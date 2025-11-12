ENEOS Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ENEOS Holdings ( (JP:5020) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ENEOS Holdings reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025, showing a decline in revenue by 5.3% compared to the previous year, but a significant increase in operating profit by 115.6% and profit before tax by 143.4%. The company has revised its dividend forecast, increasing the interim dividend and projecting a higher year-end dividend. This financial performance and strategic adjustments reflect ENEOS Holdings’ efforts to strengthen its market position and deliver value to its stakeholders despite the challenging market conditions.

More about ENEOS Holdings

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. It operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on oil, gas, and metals. The company provides a wide range of energy solutions and services, including refining, distribution, and sales of petroleum and petrochemical products, as well as exploring and producing oil and natural gas.

Average Trading Volume: 9,216,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2635.2B

