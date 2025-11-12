ENEOS Holdings Increases Dividend Amid Stable Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ENEOS Holdings ( (JP:5020) ) has shared an update.

ENEOS Holdings has announced an increase in its interim dividend from 15 yen to 17 yen per share, reflecting stable financial performance and a commitment to shareholder returns. The company also revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, raising it from 30 yen to 34 yen per share, indicating confidence in its ongoing financial stability and growth prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5020) stock is a Hold with a Yen971.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ENEOS Holdings stock, see the JP:5020 Stock Forecast page.

More about ENEOS Holdings

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on petroleum refining and marketing, oil and natural gas exploration, and metals operations. The company is a significant player in the Japanese market, with a strong emphasis on maintaining stable financial performance and shareholder returns.

Average Trading Volume: 9,216,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2635.2B

For detailed information about 5020 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue