Enegex Advances Gold and Copper Prospects

Enegex Limited (AU:ENX) has released an update.

Enegex Limited has expanded its exploration portfolio with new gold and copper prospects in West Yilgarn, Western Australia, showing promising drill results at the Rocky Ridge gold prospect and unexplored potential at Three Springs. The company has secured access to these areas and is set to commence geochemical sampling programs. With the region known for significant mineral deposits, Enegex is positioning itself to capitalize on these opportunities through a strategic exploration approach.

