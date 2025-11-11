Eneco Energy Exits SGX-ST Watch-List, Expands Service Offerings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Eneco Energy ( (SG:R14) ) just unveiled an update.

Eneco Energy Limited announced its removal from the SGX-ST Financial Watch-List following regulatory changes, allowing the company to cease quarterly updates related to the Watch-List. This development enables Eneco to concentrate on enhancing operational efficiency and expanding its service offerings, as evidenced by a new exclusive distribution agreement for a multiphase transportation solution in the oil and gas sector, reinforcing its presence in energy technology solutions.

More about Eneco Energy

Eneco Energy Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the energy sector with a focus on providing engineering solutions and services primarily for the oil and gas industry in Southeast Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 10,477,907

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$38.01M

