Enechange Ltd. Seeks Extension for Financial Reporting

Enechange Ltd. has requested an extension for submitting its FY24 Semi-Annual Report, moving the deadline from August 14 to September 13, 2024, due to delays caused by a change in accounting auditors and material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting. The company has been working with its new auditor, Avantia, to ensure a thorough review after identifying irregularities that affected their financial reporting. Enechange Ltd. has apologized for the inconvenience and promises to disclose information promptly if the extension is granted.

