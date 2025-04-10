Endúr ASA Subsidiary Secures Major Contract for Sandnes Port Development

The latest announcement is out from Endur ASA ( (DE:4ZT0) ).

Total Betong AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Endúr ASA, has secured a contract exceeding NOK 50 million for the construction of a floating swimming pool at Sandnes Port in Rogaland. This project, which involves planning and design in 2025 and construction in 2026, positions Endúr ASA to strengthen its presence in marine infrastructure development, potentially enhancing its market standing and stakeholder value.

Endúr ASA is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges, and other specialized concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide range of other specialized project and marine services. Endúr ASA is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

