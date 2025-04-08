Endeavour Silver Secures $45 Million for Strategic Acquisition

Endeavour Silver ( (TSE:EDR) ) has issued an announcement.

Endeavour Silver Corp. has successfully closed a US$45 million bought deal financing, issuing 11.6 million common shares at US$3.88 each. The proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of Compañia Minera Kolpa S.A. and its Huachocolpa Uno Mine, a transaction valued at US$145 million, pending regulatory approvals and expected to close within 60 days.

Endeavour Silver

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EDR is a Neutral.

Endeavour Silver’s score reflects its growth potential and strategic project developments, counterbalanced by profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical signals and valuation concerns further moderate the outlook.

More about Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals company committed to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of a new cornerstone mine in Jalisco State, the company aims to become a premier senior silver producer. Endeavour also has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile, and the United States.

YTD Price Performance: -17.75%

Average Trading Volume: 10,338,326

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $824.9M

