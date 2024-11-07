Endeavour Mining’s Strong Q3 Boosts Cash Flow and Returns

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining reported a robust Q3-2024, achieving its highest quarterly production of the year at 270,000 ounces and a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to $317 million. The company generated $97 million in free cash flow and returned $229 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Endeavour’s financial position remains strong as it transitions from a growth phase to a focus on free cash flow generation.

For further insights into TSE:EDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.