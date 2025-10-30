Endeavour Group Sees Growth in Hotels, Retail Sales Improve

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Endeavour Group Ltd ( (AU:EDV) ) has shared an announcement.

Endeavour Group Ltd reported an improvement in retail sales trends and continued growth in its hotels segment for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. Despite a slight decline in retail sales for Dan Murphy’s and BWS, the company saw a 4.4% increase in hotel sales, driven by growth in food, bars, gaming, and accommodation. The company attributes its success to strategic promotions and a focus on customer satisfaction, with plans to capitalize on upcoming key trading periods. The group’s strategy review aims to create sustainable value for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EDV) stock is a Hold with a A$4.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Endeavour Group Ltd stock, see the AU:EDV Stock Forecast page.

More about Endeavour Group Ltd

Endeavour Group Ltd operates in the retail and hospitality industry, focusing on liquor retailing and hotel management. Its primary products and services include liquor sales through its brands Dan Murphy’s and BWS, and hospitality services through its hotel operations. The company emphasizes value and price leadership in the retail sector and aims to enhance guest experiences in its hotels.

Average Trading Volume: 3,531,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.57B

For a thorough assessment of EDV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue