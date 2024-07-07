Encounter Resources Strikes High-Grade Mineralization

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Encounter Resources Limited reports further intersections of high-grade niobium-REE mineralization at their Aileron project in the West Arunta region of WA. Highlights include significant intercepts at the Crean and Emily targets, with the mineralization remaining open and aircore drilling set to continue to define the extent of these discoveries. The results highlight the potential for a new belt of shallow, carbonatite-hosted niobium-REE mineralization at the project.

