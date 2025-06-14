Enav SpA Expands Operations and Governance with New Subsidiary and Stock Options Plan

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Enav SpA ( (IT:ENAV) ) has shared an announcement.

Enav SpA’s Board of Directors has decided to establish a wholly owned subsidiary to manage condominium properties in Milan, aiming to streamline operations and align them with other regions. Additionally, the board proposes to expand the Board of Directors from five to seven members, introduce a Stock Options Plan for directors and employees, and execute a capital increase to support this plan, fostering long-term value creation and stakeholder loyalty.

More about Enav SpA

Enav SpA is a prominent company in the property management sector, focusing on the management of condominium properties in various territorial areas, including Milan. The company does not engage in the purchase, sale, or leasing of real estate, nor in managing properties it owns, aiming instead to enhance operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 944,960

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.25B

