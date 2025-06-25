Ena S.p.A. Announces New Director Nominations

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Enav SpA ( (IT:ENAV) ) has provided an announcement.

Ena S.p.A. announced that shareholders Sinergie Partners Srl and Ram Srl have nominated Dr. Shengzhong Song and Dr. Gabriele Angiolini as directors for the upcoming shareholders’ meeting. This move could potentially influence the company’s governance and strategic direction, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Enav SpA

Ena S.p.A. is a prominent company in the real estate management sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,012,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.02B

