Emyria Ltd Reports Strong Growth in Mental Health Sector

Emyria Ltd achieved a milestone with over $1 million in clinical billings, marking a 36% revenue increase in mental health services compared to the previous year. The company is expanding its innovative mental health treatments, including the opening of a new Empax Centre and the authorization of Australia’s first female prescriber for MDMA-assisted therapy. Additionally, Emyria secured $2.3 million from investors and non-dilutive government funding to support the growth of services and the development of novel treatments for PTSD and Parkinson’s disease.

