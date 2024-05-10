Emu NL Director’s Shareholding Reconfigured

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL has issued a change of director’s interest notice, indicating a significant shift in the holdings of director Peter Sisley Thomas due to a consolidation of securities on a 1:30 ratio. The change, which took place on May 6, 2024, resulted in a new structure of direct and indirect shareholdings for both fully paid and partly-paid ordinary shares. This adjustment reflects a notable alteration in director Thomas’ stake in the company, which may interest shareholders and investors.

