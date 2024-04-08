Empire Resources Awaits Capital Raise News

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited (ERL) has requested a temporary halt on the trading of its securities pending a market announcement regarding a capital raise. The halt is in effect until either the commencement of normal trading on April 10, 2024, or the release of the announcement, whichever occurs first. This strategic move is aimed at managing market reactions and ensuring orderly trading following the announcement.

