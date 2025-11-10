Empire Metals to Present at Key Titanium Industry Event

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Empire Metals ( (GB:EEE) ) has provided an announcement.

Empire Metals Limited announced its participation in the TZMI Congress in Kuala Lumpur, a key event in the titanium industry, to engage with industry stakeholders and potential customers. The company’s involvement in the congress underscores its strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and leverage its significant titanium resources at the Pitfield project, aiming to capitalize on the global demand for titanium and critical minerals.

Empire Metals Ltd is an exploration and resource development company focused on the rapid commercialization of the Pitfield Titanium Project in Western Australia. The company boasts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO₂. Empire Metals is strategically positioned to meet the growing global demand for titanium, supported by excellent logistics and infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 7,184,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £263M

