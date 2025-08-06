Empire Energy Group Updates Director’s Interest with New Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Empire Energy Group Limited ( (AU:BTL) ) has provided an update.

Empire Energy Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Alexander Underwood, the Managing Director. The change involves the issuance of 2,200,119 Performance Rights as a long-term incentive under the company’s Rights Plan, approved at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. This move aims to align the director’s interests with the company’s long-term goals, potentially impacting the company’s operational strategy and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BTL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.74 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Empire Energy Group Limited stock, see the AU:BTL Stock Forecast page.

More about Empire Energy Group Limited

Empire Energy Group Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on exploration and production of oil and gas. The company is involved in developing energy resources, primarily targeting the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,734,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$302.5M

