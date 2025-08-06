Empire Energy Group Updates Director’s Interest in Beetaloo Energy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Empire Energy Group Limited ( (AU:BTL) ) is now available.

Empire Energy Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Louis Rozman, a director and shareholder of Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited. The change involves the issuance of 404,347 Restricted Rights to Mr. Rozman in lieu of cash for director fees, as approved at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. This adjustment increases his total holdings to 883,069 Restricted Rights, reflecting the company’s strategy to compensate directors with equity, potentially aligning their interests more closely with shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BTL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.74 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Empire Energy Group Limited stock, see the AU:BTL Stock Forecast page.

More about Empire Energy Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,734,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$302.5M

Learn more about BTL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

