EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Ltd. has announced the cessation of two sets of options due to their expiry without exercise or conversion, involving 745,397 options set to expire April 2024 and 30,489 options for October 2023. The announcement, dated September 17, 2024, indicates these securities have ceased as of early September 2024.

