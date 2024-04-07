Emerald Resources Boasts Robust Gold Production

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.

Emerald Resources NL reports a strong quarter with 28,539 ounces of gold produced at its Okvau Gold Mine in Cambodia, maintaining its FY2024 production guidance and demonstrating solid financials with A$137.4 million in cash and bullion. The company highlights its operational efficiency by commissioning the mine on time and within budget, and emphasizes significant growth prospects with resource expansions in Cambodia and Australia. Emerald remains committed to responsible mining practices aiming for carbon-neutral operations and a net positive environmental and social impact.

