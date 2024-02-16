Emerald Expositions Announces Executive Transition Plan

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) has released an update.

Emerald Holding, Inc. has announced the departure of COO Brian Field and General Counsel Stacey Sayetta, clarifying that their exits are not due to disagreements with the company’s operations or practices. Both executives have committed to assist with the transition of their duties, with Field remaining until April 13, 2024, and Sayetta until March 16, 2024, ensuring a smooth changeover for the company.

