Emami Paper Mills Reports Stable Financial Performance for Q2 2025

The latest update is out from Emami Paper Mills Limited ( (IN:EMAMIPAP) ).

Emami Paper Mills Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ending on September 30, 2025. The company reported a total income of Rs 450.61 crore for the quarter, with a net profit of Rs 6.58 crore after tax. Despite a slight decline in total income compared to the previous quarter, the company maintained a stable net profit margin. These results highlight the company’s steady financial performance amidst market challenges, reflecting its resilience and operational efficiency.

More about Emami Paper Mills Limited

Emami Paper Mills Limited operates in the paper industry and is a part of the Emami Group. The company is primarily engaged in the production of newsprint and writing and printing paper, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 15,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 5.97B INR

