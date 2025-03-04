ElvalHalcor Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance Amid Market Challenges

An announcement from Viohalco ( (GB:0QI2) ) is now available.

ElvalHalcor, a subsidiary of Viohalco, reported a robust financial performance for 2024, with significant improvements in profitability and cash flow management. The company achieved a 4.4% increase in consolidated turnover, driven by higher sales volumes and rising metal prices, despite challenges in the economic environment. The group’s strategic focus on managing financial costs and optimizing working capital contributed to a notable reduction in net debt and financial expenses, enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder value.

More about Viohalco

Viohalco is a prominent company operating in the industrial sector, with its subsidiary ElvalHalcor focusing on the production of aluminum and copper products. The company is known for its strong presence in the metals market, providing a range of products including packaging materials and construction components.

YTD Price Performance: 6.69%

Average Trading Volume: 273

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.45B

Find detailed analytics on 0QI2 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.