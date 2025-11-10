Eltek Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Eltek ( (ELTK) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Eltek Ltd. announced that it will release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 18, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, featuring remarks from CEO Eli Yaffe and CFO Ron Freund. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (ELTK) stock is a Buy with a $12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eltek stock, see the ELTK Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ELTK is a Outperform.

Eltek’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are significant strengths, reflecting robust profitability and growth in the defense sector. However, technical indicators suggest overbought conditions, and the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. Cash flow challenges and one-time financial expenses are areas of concern.

Eltek Ltd. is a global manufacturer and supplier specializing in technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs). The company is a leading entity in Israel’s PCB industry, producing complex, high-quality PCBs, including HDI, multilayered, and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek serves major clients in the defense, aerospace, and medical sectors across Israel, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Founded in 1970, Eltek’s headquarters, R&D, production, and marketing are based in Israel, with additional operations in North America and through agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa, and South America.

Average Trading Volume: 5,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $75.4M

