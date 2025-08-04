Eltek Announces Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Eltek ( (ELTK) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 4, 2025, Eltek Ltd. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 14, 2025, before the market opens. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, featuring remarks from CEO Eli Yaffe and CFO Ron Freund. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into Eltek’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the technologically advanced PCB market.

Spark’s Take on ELTK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ELTK is a Outperform.

Eltek’s overall stock score reflects a well-managed balance sheet and stable profitability, tempered by revenue challenges and negative Free Cash Flow. The stock is fairly valued with neutral technical indicators. While future growth prospects are promising, current operational issues must be resolved to realize potential gains.

More about Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), headquartered in Israel. The company specializes in complex and high-quality PCBs, including HDI, multilayered, and flex-rigid boards for high-end markets. Eltek serves leading companies in the defense, aerospace, and medical industries across Israel, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Founded in 1970, Eltek is ITAR compliant and holds AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications.

Average Trading Volume: 24,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $70.7M

