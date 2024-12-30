Elsight Ltd. Expands Market Reach with New Securities

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd. has announced the quotation of 29,420,007 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting the exercise of options and conversion of other convertible securities. This move could attract investors looking for growth opportunities in the tech sector, as it expands the company’s potential market reach.

