Elsight Ltd Announces Employee Incentive Options

Elsight Limited, a prominent entity in the tech sector, has announced the issuance of 3,643,000 unquoted options expiring on March 26, 2029, at an exercise price of $0.36, effective May 10, 2024. These options are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not expected to be quoted on the ASX. This move is reflective of Elsight’s efforts to incentivize its workforce amidst a competitive tech landscape.

