Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Limited has reported a change in Director David Furstenberg’s interest, revealing an on-market purchase of 15,000 additional Ordinary Fully Paid Shares at a price of $0.500800 each. This transaction, dated 10th July 2024, increased Furstenberg’s indirect holdings to 185,292 shares through Gleneagle Securities Nominees Pty Ltd.

For further insights into AU:ELS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.