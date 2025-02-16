Ellomay Capital Announces Auction of Plot A Land

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An announcement from Ellomay ( (IL:ELLO) ) is now available.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. announced the sale of land known as Plot A under the Planning and Building Law of 1968 and the Sale Law of 1969. The sale will be conducted via an auction where the company will offer 214,479,000 shares of the property, A.G.N. Ltd., divided into sections as per a detailed plan. This move aligns with Ellomay’s strategic focus on managing its real estate assets, potentially impacting its financial standing and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Ellomay

YTD Price Performance: 3.43%

Average Trading Volume: 4,418

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $209.9M

See more insights into ELLO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.