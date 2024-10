Elkem ASA (ELKEF) has released an update.

Elkem ASA is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on October 24, showcasing its continuous dedication to sustainability and innovation in silicon-based materials. With a strong presence on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Elkem remains a key player in advancing electric mobility, digital communications, and sustainable urban solutions.

