Elixirr International Appoints New Corporate Broker

The latest update is out from Elixirr International Plc ( (GB:ELIX) ).

Elixirr International plc has appointed Cavendish Capital Markets as its sole corporate broker, effective immediately. This strategic move is likely to enhance Elixirr’s market positioning and could have implications for its stakeholders as it continues to expand and diversify its business operations.

More about Elixirr International Plc

Elixirr International plc is a global consulting firm known for its innovative approach and collaborative work with clients across various industries. Founded in 2009, the company aims to challenge traditional consultancy methods by delivering results through innovative thinking. Elixirr has expanded its capabilities by acquiring several boutique firms and was listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 167,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £331.9M

