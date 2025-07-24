Elife Holdings Reappoints Key Directors Amid Ongoing Investigations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Elife Holdings Limited ( (HK:0223) ).

Elife Holdings Limited has announced the reappointment of Mr. Zhao, Ms. Qin, and Mr. Guo as executive directors, with Mr. Zhao also taking on the roles of Vice Chairman and Acting Chairman of the Board. This decision was made to ensure business continuity and operational stability during a crucial transition period following a complete board replacement. Despite ongoing independent investigations into allegations against Mr. Zhao and Ms. Qin, the Board has found no conclusive evidence of misconduct and believes the reappointment serves the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Current Market Cap: HK$147.3M

