Elife Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Strategic Challenges

Elife Holdings Limited ( (HK:0223) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Elife Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decline in financial performance for the year ending March 31, 2025. The company expects a gross profit of approximately HK$15.9 million, down from HK$31.9 million the previous year, and a loss attributable to owners of approximately HK$98 million, compared to a HK$32 million loss the prior year. The decline is attributed to increased costs from strategic supply chain expansion, volume-based rebates, a one-off loss from the disposal of equity interests, increased credit loss allowances, asset impairments, and higher selling expenses. This announcement also relates to a pre-conditional voluntary cash partial offer from China Innovation Investment Limited to acquire a significant number of shares in Elife Holdings.

More about Elife Holdings Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$147.3M

