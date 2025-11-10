Elife Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Strategic Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Elife Holdings Limited ( (HK:0223) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Elife Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decline in financial performance for the year ending March 31, 2025. The company expects a gross profit of approximately HK$15.9 million, down from HK$31.9 million the previous year, and a loss attributable to owners of approximately HK$98 million, compared to a HK$32 million loss the prior year. The decline is attributed to increased costs from strategic supply chain expansion, volume-based rebates, a one-off loss from the disposal of equity interests, increased credit loss allowances, asset impairments, and higher selling expenses. This announcement also relates to a pre-conditional voluntary cash partial offer from China Innovation Investment Limited to acquire a significant number of shares in Elife Holdings.
More about Elife Holdings Limited
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$147.3M
