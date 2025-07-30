Elica S.p.A. Reports Growth and Strategic Acquisition in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Elica S.p.A. ( (IT:ELC) ) has issued an announcement.

Elica S.p.A. reported a revenue growth for the first half of 2025, driven by its Cooking and Motors divisions, despite a challenging market environment. The company also announced a strategic acquisition of a 28% stake in Steel Srl to enhance its premium cooking segment in North America, indicating a focus on long-term growth and market expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:ELC) stock is a Buy with a EUR1.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elica S.p.A. stock, see the IT:ELC Stock Forecast page.

More about Elica S.p.A.

Elica S.p.A. operates in the kitchen appliance industry, focusing on the production of cooking products and motors. The company is expanding its market presence, particularly in North America, by leveraging its innovative product offerings and strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 44,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €89.92M

See more data about ELC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue