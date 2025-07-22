Elica S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Elica S.p.A. ( (IT:ELC) ) is now available.

Elica S.p.A. announced the purchase of 24,779 own shares as part of its buyback program, authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting in April 2025. This move, executed on the Euronext Milan market, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital, now holding 6.82% of its own shares, which may impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Elica S.p.A.

Elica S.p.A. is an Italian company renowned for its design and production of cooking appliances, particularly kitchen ventilation systems, with over 50 years of history. It is a leader in electric motors for household appliances and heating boilers, employing approximately 2,600 people across its headquarters in Fabriano and seven plants in Italy, Poland, Mexico, and China.

