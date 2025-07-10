Eli Lilly’s Tirzepatide Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Adolescent Obesity

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a study titled ‘Efficacy and Safety of Tirzepatide Once Weekly Versus Placebo for the Treatment of Obesity and Weight-Related Comorbidities in Adolescents: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial (SURMOUNT-ADOLESCENTS-2)’. The study aims to evaluate the impact of tirzepatide on body weight and cardiovascular risk factors in adolescents with obesity and related health issues, alongside healthy nutrition and physical activity.

The intervention being tested is tirzepatide, administered subcutaneously, which is designed to help reduce body weight and improve cardiovascular health in adolescents. A placebo is used as a comparator in this study.

This Phase 3 study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking for participants and investigators. Its primary purpose is to assess treatment efficacy.

The study began on June 3, 2024, with an estimated completion timeline of 76 weeks. The latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This study could significantly impact Eli Lilly’s market position by potentially enhancing their portfolio with a new obesity treatment, influencing investor sentiment positively. Given the competitive landscape in obesity treatments, successful results could position Eli Lilly favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue