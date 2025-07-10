Eli Lilly’s SUNRAY-01 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Lung Cancer Treatment

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a pivotal clinical study titled ‘SUNRAY-01’ to evaluate the efficacy of adding LY3537982 to standard cancer treatments in patients with advanced KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study aims to determine if this combination is more effective than the current standard of care.

The study tests the oral drug LY3537982 in combination with pembrolizumab, an intravenous treatment, with or without chemotherapy agents like pemetrexed and platinum-based drugs. These treatments are intended to improve outcomes for patients with specific genetic mutations in their cancer.

This interventional study is randomized and employs a parallel assignment model. It uses double masking to ensure unbiased results, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy.

The study began on December 21, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be announced, but the last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This study could significantly impact Eli Lilly’s market position by potentially enhancing its oncology portfolio. Positive results may boost investor confidence and influence the company’s stock performance, especially in the competitive cancer treatment market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

