Eli Lilly’s REBUILD-1 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Pediatric Migraine Treatment

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The REBUILD-1 Study, officially titled ‘A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Galcanezumab in Patients 6 to 17 Years of Age With Episodic Migraine,’ aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of galcanezumab for preventing episodic migraines in children and adolescents. The primary goal is to prove galcanezumab’s superiority over placebo in reducing monthly migraine days during a three-month treatment period.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests galcanezumab, an experimental drug administered via subcutaneous injection, against a placebo. It is designed to prevent migraines in young patients.

Study Design: This Phase 3 interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking for both participants and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, ensuring unbiased results in evaluating galcanezumab’s effectiveness.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 14, 2018, and is currently recruiting. The last update was submitted on July 17, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s development and anticipated completion.

Market Implications: Eli Lilly’s ongoing study could significantly impact its stock performance, especially if galcanezumab proves effective. Success in this trial may enhance investor confidence and position Eli Lilly favorably against competitors in the migraine treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

