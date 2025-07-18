Eli Lilly’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Lebrikizumab for Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Multicentre, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel Group Phase 3 Efficacy and Safety Study of Lebrikizumab/ LY3650150 in Adults With Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps on a Background Therapy With Intranasal Corticosteroids.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lebrikizumab in treating chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a condition that can significantly impact quality of life.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests lebrikizumab (LY3650150), administered via subcutaneous injection, alongside standard intranasal corticosteroids. This treatment is compared to a placebo to assess its effectiveness in reducing symptoms.

Study Design: This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with a parallel group design. Participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary goal is to assess the treatment’s effectiveness.

Study Timeline: The study began on April 29, 2024, with an estimated completion date 18 months later. The latest update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

Market Implications: The success of this study could positively impact Eli Lilly’s stock performance by strengthening its portfolio in the respiratory therapeutic area. Positive results may also influence investor sentiment favorably, especially if lebrikizumab proves to be a superior treatment option compared to existing therapies.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

