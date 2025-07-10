Eli Lilly’s Promising Pediatric Study: Mirikizumab for Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a Phase 3, multicenter, open-label, long-term extension study titled ‘A Master Protocol (AMAZ): A Study of Mirikizumab (LY3074828) in Pediatric Participants With Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn’s Disease (SHINE-ON)’. The study aims to evaluate the long-term efficacy and safety of Mirikizumab in children and adolescents with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, highlighting its significance in addressing chronic conditions in a vulnerable population.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Mirikizumab, an investigational drug administered subcutaneously or intravenously, depending on the participant’s condition and response. It is designed to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for pediatric patients with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is used, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused. The study involves multiple dosing regimens based on weight and condition, ensuring a tailored approach to each participant.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 26, 2021, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: The continuation and updates of this study could positively impact Eli Lilly’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative treatments for chronic conditions. Successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and position Eli Lilly favorably against competitors in the pediatric gastrointestinal treatment market.

Closing Sentence: The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

